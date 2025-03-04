Left Menu

Arrest of SDPI President Sparks Controversy

SDPI national president M K Faizy was arrested under the anti-money laundering law at Delhi international airport. The SDPI denies any affiliation with the banned Popular Front of India, despite previous allegations. Further information related to the arrest is forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 10:22 IST
  • India

M K Faizy, the national president of the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), has been detained by the Enforcement Directorate under the anti-money laundering legislation. Officials report that he was apprehended at Delhi international airport on Monday night.

Founded in 2009, the SDPI has historically been connected to the Popular Front of India (PFI), a group that was banned by the Union government a few years ago. However, the SDPI maintains that it is entirely separate and functions as an independent organization. The party strongly denies any such affiliations.

While the details of Faizy's arrest are still unfolding, there is much anticipation about the ramifications of this high-profile detention on the political landscape. Observers are keenly awaiting more information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

