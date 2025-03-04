China's Legislative Focus: AI and Economic Revival
China's National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference will focus on AI and economic revival amid trade tensions with the US. Premier Li Qiang is expected to set a 5% growth target, with measures to boost consumption. China is also emphasizing its technological advancements and defense budget planning.
- Country:
- China
In Beijing, China's legislative sessions are zeroing in on artificial intelligence and economic growth as the nation's key agendas. With nearly 2,900 delegates present for the National People's Congress and the advisory Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the meetings underscore government priorities.
Premier Li Qiang is anticipated to announce an economic growth target of 5%, reflecting a focus on recovery amid challenges like sluggish consumption and potential trade tensions with the US. New tariffs on US farm imports mark Beijing's retaliation against increased US tariffs on Chinese goods.
Technological innovation, highlighted by China's DeepSeek AI model, is expected to be a policy focal point alongside measures to enhance market conditions for private enterprises. Additionally, discussions on the defense budget continue, showing China's strategic intentions in the global arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vietnam Boosts Growth Target, Advances Infrastructure Initiatives
DeepSeek AI Revolutionizes Financial Sector with Tiger Brokers Partnership
Vietnam Sets Ambitious Growth Targets with Major Infrastructure and Technology Initiatives
Delhi High Court Denies Urgent Hearing on DeepSeek AI Ban Petition
China's National People's Congress: A Week of Decisions