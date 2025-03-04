Left Menu

Minister Resigns Amid Controversy Over Sarpanch's Murder

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde commented on the resignation of her cousin, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, following his connection to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. After pressure from the opposition and revelations about the crime, Munde stepped down from his role as state food and civil supplies minister.

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde has spoken about her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's resignation, expressing that he should have stepped down earlier to maintain dignity amid the controversy.

Dhananjay Munde resigned following revelations connecting his aide to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The allegations suggest Deshmukh was killed for attempting to block an extortion bid against an energy company.

The resignation came as opposition pressures intensified, and distressing evidence surfaced, prompting Pankaja Munde to acknowledge the difficulty faced by the Deshmukh family and the need for her cousin's resignation.

