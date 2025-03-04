Minister Resigns Amid Controversy Over Sarpanch's Murder

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde has spoken about her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's resignation, expressing that he should have stepped down earlier to maintain dignity amid the controversy.

Dhananjay Munde resigned following revelations connecting his aide to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The allegations suggest Deshmukh was killed for attempting to block an extortion bid against an energy company.

The resignation came as opposition pressures intensified, and distressing evidence surfaced, prompting Pankaja Munde to acknowledge the difficulty faced by the Deshmukh family and the need for her cousin's resignation.

