Controversy in Maharashtra: Calls for Suspension of SP MLA Over Aurangzeb Remarks

The Maharashtra legislature faced significant disruption on Tuesday following remarks made by SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Members of the ruling Mahayuti coalitions called for Azmi's suspension, accusing him of treason and linking him to Aurangzeb's controversial historical actions against Maratha kings Chhatrapati Sambhaji and Shivaji Maharaj.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alongside other politicians, vehemently opposed Azmi's statements, leading to multiple adjournments and a demand for stringent legal action against him. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police initiated a probe into the allegations.

