Controversy in Maharashtra: Calls for Suspension of SP MLA Over Aurangzeb Remarks

The Maharashtra legislature was disrupted after SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi's comments glorifying Aurangzeb sparked outrage. Ruling party members labeled Azmi a 'traitor', demanding his suspension. Accusations linked him to Aurangzeb's historical atrocities. The legislature adjourned multiple times amid demands for Azmi's expulsion and legal action against his remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:56 IST
Abu Asim Azmi
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra legislature faced significant disruption on Tuesday following remarks made by SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Members of the ruling Mahayuti coalitions called for Azmi's suspension, accusing him of treason and linking him to Aurangzeb's controversial historical actions against Maratha kings Chhatrapati Sambhaji and Shivaji Maharaj.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alongside other politicians, vehemently opposed Azmi's statements, leading to multiple adjournments and a demand for stringent legal action against him. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police initiated a probe into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

