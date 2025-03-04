Historic Diplomatic Thaw: Lebanon and Saudi Arabia Renew Ties
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun’s visit to Saudi Arabia marks a pivotal moment in reviving diplomatic relations between Lebanon and the kingdom. This visit is significant in the backdrop of Iran’s influence in Lebanon and aims to address military, economic, and reform agendas that impact the region's geopolitical dynamics.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun concluded an essential diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman centered on regional tensions, particularly focusing on Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon, underscoring the necessity for Lebanese state-controlled armaments.
This historic visit, the first by a Lebanese head of state to Saudi Arabia in eight years, indicates a thaw in the long-cold ties primarily due to Iran's influence over Lebanon. Aoun, a former army commander familiar with Saudi relations, aims to pave the way for lifting bans on Lebanese imports and facilitating Saudi travel to Lebanon.
The summit's joint statement calls for bolstering the Lebanese army and insists on total Israeli withdrawal. Aoun highlighted Saudi Arabia's reactivation of a military assistance package and discussed measures to rejuvenate economic collaborations, while an invitation was extended for the Crown Prince to visit Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Saudi Arabia
- Joseph Aoun
- Iran
- Hezbollah
- diplomacy
- economy
- Israel
- troop withdrawal
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Japan's Economy Defies Expectations with Robust Growth
Indian economy has an environment in which investments yielding good returns, profit booking also happening, says FM on FII selling.
Diplomacy in Action: Ukraine and UAE's Strategic Partnership
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-Russia Talks in Riyadh
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S., Russia Aim to Resolve Ukraine Conflict