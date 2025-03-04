Historic Diplomatic Thaw: Lebanon and Saudi Arabia Renew Ties

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun concluded an essential diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman centered on regional tensions, particularly focusing on Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon, underscoring the necessity for Lebanese state-controlled armaments.

This historic visit, the first by a Lebanese head of state to Saudi Arabia in eight years, indicates a thaw in the long-cold ties primarily due to Iran's influence over Lebanon. Aoun, a former army commander familiar with Saudi relations, aims to pave the way for lifting bans on Lebanese imports and facilitating Saudi travel to Lebanon.

The summit's joint statement calls for bolstering the Lebanese army and insists on total Israeli withdrawal. Aoun highlighted Saudi Arabia's reactivation of a military assistance package and discussed measures to rejuvenate economic collaborations, while an invitation was extended for the Crown Prince to visit Lebanon.

