Trump's Unconventional Diplomacy: Influencing Iran's Leadership
In an interview with Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire to be involved in the selection of Iran's next leader, rejecting the idea of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's son taking the helm. Trump emphasized his preference for a leader who would bring peace to Iran.
In a recent interview with Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprising revelation, emphasizing his intention to play a direct role in choosing Iran's future leader. This move marks a notable extension of his diplomatic reach in the Middle East.
Rejecting the idea of Khamenei's son as a successor, Trump conveyed his desire for a leader who would usher in harmony and peace in the region. 'Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me,' Trump stated.
Drawing parallels with his involvement in Venezuelan politics, Trump declared, 'I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy in Venezuela.' This assertion underscores his unusual approach in international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Iran
- leadership
- politics
- diplomacy
- Khamenei
- Axios
- interview
- Venezuela
- harmony
ALSO READ
Trump tells Axios he must be involved in selection of Iran's next leader, calls Khamenei's son 'unacceptable' pick, reports AP.
India's Subtle Shift: Condolences and Controversies Over Khamenei's Assassination
Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Israeli Campaign and the Aftermath of Khamenei's Assassination
In phone conversation, Modi and Macron discuss West Asia, need for return to dialogue & diplomacy.
Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative Held to Address Global Technology Governance