Trump's Unconventional Diplomacy: Influencing Iran's Leadership

In a recent interview with Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprising revelation, emphasizing his intention to play a direct role in choosing Iran's future leader. This move marks a notable extension of his diplomatic reach in the Middle East.

Rejecting the idea of Khamenei's son as a successor, Trump conveyed his desire for a leader who would usher in harmony and peace in the region. 'Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me,' Trump stated.

Drawing parallels with his involvement in Venezuelan politics, Trump declared, 'I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy in Venezuela.' This assertion underscores his unusual approach in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)