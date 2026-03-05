Left Menu

Trump's Unconventional Diplomacy: Influencing Iran's Leadership

In an interview with Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire to be involved in the selection of Iran's next leader, rejecting the idea of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's son taking the helm. Trump emphasized his preference for a leader who would bring peace to Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:52 IST
Trump's Unconventional Diplomacy: Influencing Iran's Leadership
Donald Trump

In a recent interview with Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprising revelation, emphasizing his intention to play a direct role in choosing Iran's future leader. This move marks a notable extension of his diplomatic reach in the Middle East.

Rejecting the idea of Khamenei's son as a successor, Trump conveyed his desire for a leader who would usher in harmony and peace in the region. 'Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me,' Trump stated.

Drawing parallels with his involvement in Venezuelan politics, Trump declared, 'I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy in Venezuela.' This assertion underscores his unusual approach in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Memorable moments of Iranian ship crew in India fades

Memorable moments of Iranian ship crew in India fades

 India
2
France to send armored vehicles to Lebanon, Macron says

France to send armored vehicles to Lebanon, Macron says

 France
3
More than 20 states sue over new global tariffs Trump imposed after his stinging Supreme Court loss

More than 20 states sue over new global tariffs Trump imposed after his stin...

 United States
4
Amit Shah congratulates Indian team on victory in T20 World Cup semifinals

Amit Shah congratulates Indian team on victory in T20 World Cup semifinals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026