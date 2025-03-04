BJP vs. Samajwadi Clash: Aurangzeb Remarks Fuel Political Storm
BJP MLA Ram Kadam demanded the suspension of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi for allegedly glorifying Aurangzeb. Azmi claimed his remarks were misconstrued and offered an apology, emphasizing no intent to offend. The controversy has turned into a political issue, impacting the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's budget session.
In a charged political exchange, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam has called for the suspension of Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi following his contentious remarks about Aurangzeb. Kadam accused Azmi of praising an invader who historically opposed revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
Azmi responded by stating that his words were misinterpreted and expressed willingness to retract them if they caused distress. He clarified his comments were based on historical perspectives and had no derogatory intent towards revered Indian figures.
The debate has escalated into a significant political controversy, with Azmi accusing his critics of politicizing the issue. The backdrop of these tensions saw an FIR filed against Azmi, as the incident threatens to disrupt the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's budget proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
