Saint of Plato: Ideals in Question

Mata Prasad Pandey, a Samajwadi Party leader, criticized Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath, alleging he strayed from ideals of equality and harmony once akin to a 'philosopher king,' a concept by Plato. Pandey urged Adityanath to embody those values again for inclusive governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:37 IST
During a budget discussion in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey critiqued Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, drawing parallels between him and the Greek philosopher Plato's ideals. Pandey questioned Adityanath's deviation from equality and harmony.

Pandey highlighted Plato's concept of a 'philosopher king,' a ruler embodying wisdom and justice, suggesting that Adityanath initially appeared to fit this role. However, Pandey expressed disappointment, noting that Adityanath's leadership no longer reflected those principles.

Referencing recent by-elections, Pandey accused electoral processes of dishonesty and misuse of power, warning that such practices could erode public trust. He urged Adityanath to revert to being a 'saint of Plato,' advocating for unity and harmony in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

