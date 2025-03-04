Yogi Adityanath Defends Religious Roots in Political Clash

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing counter-attack against the Samajwadi Party in the assembly, accusing them of manipulating India's deep-rooted religious sentiments.

Responding to accusations from Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey labeling him as 'communal', Adityanath reaffirmed his commitment to socialism and inclusivity, invoking revered national figures like Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shiva as symbols of unity and strength.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of events like the Maha Kumbh, Adityanath noted the inclusive nature of these gatherings, asserting that India's heritage and cultural integrity remain untouched by caste or religious discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)