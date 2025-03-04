Istanbul's 'Unlawfulness': A Deepening Crackdown on Opposition Mayors

An Istanbul district mayor from the Republican People's Party (CHP), Alaattin Koseler, has been formally arrested by a Turkish court over alleged tender-rigging, according to the state-owned Anadolu news agency. This action is viewed as part of an ongoing crackdown on opposition figures.

With this arrest, the number of CHP-member district mayors from Istanbul now detained has risen to three. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu remarked that history will remember this period as the 'Istanbul unlawfulness', highlighting the unprecedented detention of three CHP district mayors. Koseler and 12 others face charges including bid-rigging and involvement in a criminal organization, while nine additional suspects were released.

These developments occur amidst a broader wave of arrests and investigations targeting opposition politicians, which critics argue aim to stifle dissent and curb President Erdogan's electoral competition. Mayor Imamoglu faces multiple investigations and a potential 23-year jail sentence. He is set to address prosecutors regarding an inquiry into alleged document forgery related to his university diploma.

