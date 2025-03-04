Left Menu

Shiv Sena UBT Wants Assembly Power: LoP Position in Maharashtra

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated Bhaskar Jadhav for the Leader of Opposition role in Maharashtra. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray emphasized the need for a decision before the budget session ends. Currently, Shiv Sena has the highest number of MLAs among opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:18 IST
Shiv Sena UBT Wants Assembly Power: LoP Position in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has intensified its pursuit of a prominent position in the Maharashtra assembly by staking a claim for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post. Uddhav Thackeray, party chief, announced that senior MLA Bhaskar Jadhav is their nominee for the cabinet-level post.

In an attempt to strengthen their move, the party has formally submitted a letter to assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Thackeray highlighted the need for a decision by the end of the budget session on March 26, emphasizing the importance of democratic values.

Bhaskar Jadhav, known for his political journey from the united Shiv Sena to the NCP, and back to Shiv Sena in 2019, represents Guhagar in Ratnagiri district. Thackeray firmly stated there would be no rotation of the LoP post, counteracting the NCP's call for a rotational agreement among opposition allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

