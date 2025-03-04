Mexico Strikes Back: Trade Tariff Tug-of-War
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced retaliatory tariffs on US goods following the US's 25% tariffs. She plans to reveal targeted products on Sunday, hoping to ease tensions. Sheinbaum emphasizes the baselessness of the US decision and its detrimental impact on both nations.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Tuesday that the country will retaliate against the United States' recent imposition of 25% tariffs by introducing its own tariffs on American goods.
Sheinbaum disclosed plans to reveal the specific products that will be subject to these tariffs in a public event this coming Sunday, set in the bustling heart of Mexico City, suggesting an ongoing hope to resolve burgeoning trade conflicts with the US under President Trump.
She openly criticized the US decision, arguing that it lacks any logical or justified basis and will negatively impact both nations' economies and people.
