Left Menu

Abbas Advocates for Gaza Rebuild: Calls on Trump for Support

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas supports an Egyptian plan to reconstruct Gaza without displacing residents. He calls on U.S. President Trump for backing, proposes elections, and considers pardoning former Fatah members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:57 IST
Abbas Advocates for Gaza Rebuild: Calls on Trump for Support
Mahmoud Abbas
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas voiced support for an Egyptian initiative aimed at rebuilding the Gaza Strip, emphasizing a solution that would avoid the displacement of its residents. He urged U.S. President Donald Trump to back this reconstruction effort.

Addressing an Arab League summit, Abbas criticized Trump's 'Gaza Riviera' proposal and expressed his willingness to conduct presidential and parliamentary elections when feasible. He asserted that the Palestinian Authority remains the only legitimate governing and military authority in the Palestinian Territories.

In a gesture aimed at fostering unity, Abbas announced plans to grant a general amnesty to those dismissed from the Fatah movement, which controls the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025