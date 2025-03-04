Abbas Advocates for Gaza Rebuild: Calls on Trump for Support
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas supports an Egyptian plan to reconstruct Gaza without displacing residents. He calls on U.S. President Trump for backing, proposes elections, and considers pardoning former Fatah members.
- Country:
- Egypt
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas voiced support for an Egyptian initiative aimed at rebuilding the Gaza Strip, emphasizing a solution that would avoid the displacement of its residents. He urged U.S. President Donald Trump to back this reconstruction effort.
Addressing an Arab League summit, Abbas criticized Trump's 'Gaza Riviera' proposal and expressed his willingness to conduct presidential and parliamentary elections when feasible. He asserted that the Palestinian Authority remains the only legitimate governing and military authority in the Palestinian Territories.
In a gesture aimed at fostering unity, Abbas announced plans to grant a general amnesty to those dismissed from the Fatah movement, which controls the West Bank.
