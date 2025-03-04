France Criticizes U.S. for Suspending Ukraine Aid

In a pointed critique, France's Prime Minister has condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's suspension of weapons deliveries to Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict, stating it signals a withdrawal of American support and an acceptance of a Russian win.

Francois Bayou delivered his remarks during a parliamentary debate, stressing that halting aid mid-war to a beleaguered nation amounts to abandonment.

Bayou urged Europe to expedite the replacement of U.S. military aid for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for swift and decisive action to fill the gap left by the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)