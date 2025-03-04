Left Menu

France Criticizes U.S. for Suspending Ukraine Aid

France's Prime Minister criticized U.S. President Trump's decision to halt weapons deliveries to Ukraine during an armed conflict, suggesting it indicates U.S. withdrawal and potential Russian victory. Francois Bayou emphasized the urgency for Europe to replace U.S. military support quickly and effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a pointed critique, France's Prime Minister has condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's suspension of weapons deliveries to Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict, stating it signals a withdrawal of American support and an acceptance of a Russian win.

Francois Bayou delivered his remarks during a parliamentary debate, stressing that halting aid mid-war to a beleaguered nation amounts to abandonment.

Bayou urged Europe to expedite the replacement of U.S. military aid for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for swift and decisive action to fill the gap left by the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

