Zelenskiy's Regrettable Clash with Trump: A Call for Lasting Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described his recent disagreement with Donald Trump as "regrettable" and expressed readiness to cooperate for lasting peace. Despite a pause in U.S. military aid, Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's appreciation for U.S. support and its willingness to negotiate for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has labeled his recent confrontation with former U.S. President Donald Trump as "regrettable," stating his readiness to cooperate under Trump's leadership to secure enduring peace.

The remarks followed an unexpected halt in U.S. military aid to Ukraine, occurring shortly after Zelenskiy's discussion with Trump descended into disagreement. The situation prompted the U.S. Secretary of State to demand an apology from Zelenskiy, who acknowledged that their meeting at the White House veered off course and expressed his desire to rectify the situation.

Zelenskiy underscored the significance of American assistance in preserving Ukraine's sovereignty, reiterating that Ukraine is eager to engage in diplomatic discussions to hasten peace, a sentiment deeply valued by Ukrainians hoping to conclude ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

