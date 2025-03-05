Left Menu

Germany Proposes Massive Defense Spending Overhaul

Germany's conservative and Social Democratic parties propose a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund and changes to borrowing rules to boost defense spending, prompted by recent U.S. actions. They plan to amend the constitution, exempting defense expenditures over 1% of GDP from the debt brake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 00:20 IST
On Tuesday, Germany's conservative and Social Democratic parties revealed proposals for a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund, alongside plans to reform borrowing rules to significantly increase defense spending.

Amid ongoing coalition negotiations following last month's national election, party leaders cited recent developments in the United States as catalysts for prompt action. Tensions rose after U.S. President Donald Trump halted military aid to Ukraine, impacting European security dynamics.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the CDU/CSU conservatives and potential German chancellor, emphasized the necessity to enhance resources dedicated to both national and alliance defense. Merz announced intentions to present a motion to the Bundestag next week to amend the constitution, allowing for defense spending exceeding 1% of GDP to bypass debt limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

