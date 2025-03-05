Left Menu

French Premier Condemns US Aid Suspension to Ukraine

France's prime minister criticized the US decision to pause military aid to Ukraine, calling it an abandonment of Ukrainians, potentially aiding Russia's victory. He emphasized Ukraine's need to continue fighting for survival and condemned the US pressure for Ukraine to negotiate peace swiftly.

The French prime minister has strongly criticized the United States for halting military aid to Ukraine, describing it as an abandonment that could lead to Russia's success. Speaking to French senators, Prime Minister François Bayrou labeled the suspension as 'unbearable' and accused the US of siding with Russia by undermining Ukraine's defense efforts.

Bayrou, a key ally of President Emmanuel Macron, also rebuked the pressure from Washington on Ukraine to swiftly negotiate an end to hostilities. He stressed Ukraine's need to fight for survival, arguing that a ceasefire would only benefit Russia's ambitions. 'If Russia stops fighting, the war stops. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine disappears,' he asserted.

The suspension of aid, decided by the Trump administration, was announced on Monday. Despite this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted he had not received direct notification but expressed readiness to work with President Trump for lasting peace. Meanwhile, Macron had discussions with both Trump and Zelenskyy, reaffirming France's commitment to a stable peace in the region.

