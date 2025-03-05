Global Storms: Political Maneuvers, Military Overhauls, and Trade Tensions
Current world headlines include a historic debt overhaul in Germany to revamp its military and economy, Zelenskiy's pledge to mend US ties amid uncertain minerals deal, a fatal drone attack in Ukraine, trade tensions from Trump's tariffs, and a looming cyclone on Australia's east coast.
Global headlines are dominated by significant shifts in political and economic landscapes. Germany is undergoing a major fiscal transformation aimed at boosting its military and economy through a proposed 500 billion euro infrastructure fund.
Meanwhile, tensions rise as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy seeks to mend relations with the U.S., following a controversial Oval Office meeting, amidst uncertainty over a pivotal minerals deal.
In trade news, U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico could ignite economic ripples, while Australia's east coast braces for severe weather as Cyclone Alfred approaches. These developments mark significant geopolitical and economic challenges on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Senior Kremlin official tells Russian state TV that Russia-US talks have ended, no date set yet for Trump-Putin meeting, reports AP.