Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Moscow, commented on the geopolitical dynamics involving the United States, European Union, and Ukraine. He praised former U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy towards the Ukrainian conflict, suggesting it urgently pushes for war resolution.

In a recent interview with media personality Mario Nawfal, Lukashenko criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and highlighted the strategic closeness with Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting ongoing geopolitical recalibrations, including Russian military deployments in Belarus.

Despite Western sanctions following Belarus's support of Russian aggression and dubious elections, Lukashenko views the U.S.-EU rift as beneficial for Minsk. He further expressed willingness to collaborate with Trump to end the war and improve international relations.

