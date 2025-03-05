Left Menu

Odisha In Political Row Over Panchayati Raj Day Date Change

Odisha's government's decision to shift 'Panchayati Raj Day' from March 5 to April 24 has sparked criticism from Congress leaders. They accuse the BJP government of disrespecting state founding figures like Biju Patnaik. The change aligns with the national date, while March 5 will now solely honor Patnaik's birth anniversary.

Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government's recent decision to change the date of 'Panchayati Raj Day' celebrations from March 5 to April 24 has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress. Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das lashed out at the state's BJP government, accusing it of disrespecting revered state figures such as the founder Madhu Babu and the former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

Das questioned the silence of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on the matter, alleging that the party is acting like a 'slave' to the ruling BJP. He expressed concern over potential interference in Odisha's cultural observances, describing the situation as a disheartening state of affairs for the opposition party.

The Chief Minister's Office clarified that Odisha will now celebrate 'Panchayati Raj Diwas' on April 24, in line with the national observance. March 5, traditionally celebrated as 'Panchayati Raj Day' to honor Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary, will continue to be commemorated for that purpose alone, but it will not be a government holiday anymore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

