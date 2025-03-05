Trump's Fiery Address: A Campaign Speech in Congress

President Donald Trump delivered a heavily partisan speech to Congress, focusing more on rally themes than traditional policy discussions. Emphasizing his re-election victory, Trump targeted Democrats with criticism, while expressing support for culture wars and inflated his accomplishments.

He addressed a divided room, with Republicans showing support while Democrats largely remained silent or protested. His remarks included themes on tariffs and immigration reform, and he continually praised figures like Elon Musk, despite fact-checkers labeling some claims as false.

Key points of the speech included Trump's critiques of Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, discussions on rising egg prices, and promises to overhaul the government and increase tariffs, showcasing his relentless approach against opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)