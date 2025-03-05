Left Menu

Controversial Suspension: Abu Asim Azmi Faces Backlash for Aurangzeb Remarks

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi was suspended from the Maharashtra legislative assembly after praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. His comments sparked uproar among members who considered it an insult to Maratha kings Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. Azmi later clarified that his statements were historical and withdrawn if offensive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:40 IST
Suspension
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi found himself suspended from the Maharashtra legislative assembly for the remainder of the current budget session over his contentious remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The assembly was agitated when Azmi's comments were seen as an affront to Maratha icons Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj, leading to a motion moved by State Minister Chandrakant Patil. The House reacted strongly, passing the motion through a voice vote.

Azmi defended his statement, claiming historical accuracy and stating that his intention was not to disrespect national icons. Nonetheless, he retracted his comments after recognizing the offense they caused, while expressing that they were misinterpreted.

