Controversial Suspension: Abu Asim Azmi Faces Backlash for Aurangzeb Remarks

In a dramatic turn of events, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi found himself suspended from the Maharashtra legislative assembly for the remainder of the current budget session over his contentious remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The assembly was agitated when Azmi's comments were seen as an affront to Maratha icons Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj, leading to a motion moved by State Minister Chandrakant Patil. The House reacted strongly, passing the motion through a voice vote.

Azmi defended his statement, claiming historical accuracy and stating that his intention was not to disrespect national icons. Nonetheless, he retracted his comments after recognizing the offense they caused, while expressing that they were misinterpreted.

(With inputs from agencies.)