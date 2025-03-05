Elissa Slotkin's Call for Bipartisan Unity: A Democratic Rebuttal
Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin delivered a rebuttal to Trump's address, focusing on bipartisan values. She criticized Trump's Ukraine policy and economic impact, invoking Ronald Reagan to highlight a departure from core Republican principles. Slotkin urged voters to reconsider Democratic leadership, pledging principled governance.
Democratic U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin from Michigan positioned herself as a voice of bipartisan unity in her response to President Trump's address. Invoking the legacy of Republican icon Ronald Reagan, Slotkin implored legislators to find common ground on national security and democracy.
Slotkin's criticism centered on Trump's handling of the Ukraine conflict and policies that she argued harmed the middle class. Her remarks came as Democrats struggled to recalibrate their strategy following Trump's return to power, highlighted by intraparty tensions during his speech.
Slotkin concluded by asking the public to trust the Democratic Party for principled leadership over Trump's approach, despite his self-proclaimed immigration and government reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
