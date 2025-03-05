Left Menu

China's Robust Military Budget: A Strategic Leap

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:13 IST
China has declared a significant hike in its national defence expenditure, growing by 7.2% to reach a total of $249 billion for 2023. This move is part of China's broader efforts to modernize its military capabilities, including the rapid development of warships and next-generation fighter aircraft.

Premier Li Qiang presented the proposed budget to China's Parliament, underscoring last year's remarkable progress in the nation's defence and military growth. He stressed the importance of the Communist Party's absolute leadership over the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and highlighted the military's commitment to protecting China's sovereignty and security.

The budget increase comes amid global scrutiny over China's defence spending, which critics view with skepticism given the accelerated military modernization initiatives. Nonetheless, Li assured that the government remains committed to enhancing the synergy between civilian and military sectors, fostering a robust framework to bolster national defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

