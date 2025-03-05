Left Menu

Kremlin Reacts to Zelenskiy's Willingness for Talks

Russia acknowledges Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's openness to negotiate over the conflict, as outlined in a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlights Ukraine's legal ban on discussions with Russia, referencing Zelenskiy's 2022 decree against negotiating with President Vladimir Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:54 IST
Zelenskiy
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has taken note of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's recent expression of willingness to engage in negotiations to end the ongoing war. According to a spokeswoman on Wednesday, the statement was made in a letter addressed to U.S. President Donald Trump, which Trump revealed publicly on Tuesday.

Despite this seemingly positive development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov voiced concerns regarding the feasibility of these talks. He pointed out the existing legal restrictions within Ukraine that prevent any such negotiations with Russia. Peskov highlighted a specific decree from 2022 by Zelenskiy himself, which formally ruled out negotiations with President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian administration, while receptive to the sentiment expressed by Zelenskiy, remains skeptical about the actual implementation of any dialogue, given the legal and political barriers currently in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

