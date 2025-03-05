Tumultuous Times in Maharashtra's Legislative Council
The Opposition in Maharashtra has filed a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe. This action comes after allegations of corruption led to strained relationships within the Shiv Sena. The motion, backed by 11 MLCs, highlights Gorhe's loss of support following her controversial remarks.
The political landscape in Maharashtra's legislative council is witnessing heightened tensions as the Opposition has officially moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe. The motion was confirmed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, with 11 MLCs supporting the notice.
Submitted to the legislative secretary Jitendra Bhole and forwarded to council chairperson Ram Shinde, the notice emphasizes that Gorhe, a member of Shiv Sena, has seemingly lost the confidence of her peers. The discord traces back to Gorhe's divisive comments at a Marathi literary event, where she suggested positions in the undivided Shiv Sena were corruptly influenced.
Gorhe, in her fourth term as MLC, previously enjoyed the confidence of Uddhav Thackeray but changed allegiance to support the Eknath Shinde faction after the 2022 party split. This shift has exacerbated tensions, resulting in strained relations with Sena (UBT) leaders.
