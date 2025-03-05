A 2022 Ukrainian decree barring talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin poses a significant hurdle in seeking peace amidst ongoing conflict. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted the decree's impact on potential negotiations, even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows readiness for dialogue.

Despite Zelenskyy's intent to negotiate, the decree remains unchanged, as noted by Peskov, pointing to the legal complexities involved. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's suspension of military aid aims to influence Ukraine towards engaging in talks, though it's uncertain if aid will resume following Zelenskyy's conciliatory gestures.

As Ukraine's forces battle Russian advances along the eastern front, the toll mounts with significant casualties. International diplomacy is poised for a potential boost, with key figures like French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer considering a joint diplomatic mission to Washington, seeking to navigate the intricate global political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)