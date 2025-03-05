Political Storm in Maharashtra: Controversy Over Abu Azmi's Suspension

In a significant political escalation, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has been suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly following his controversial remarks praising Aurangzeb. This incident has sparked a war of words between SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Expressing his disapproval, Yadav praised his party members for their courage and criticized the suppression of free speech based on ideological differences. In contrast, Adityanath called for Azmi's expulsion from the Samajwadi Party, questioning his allegiance to India due to his comments.

Amidst the political tension, Azmi defended his statements, claiming they were historically accurate and retracted. Meanwhile, Yadav warned against stifling truthful discourse through suspensions, underscoring the importance of ideological freedom in politics.

