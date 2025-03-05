Left Menu

Leaders Unite: Scholz and Zelenskiy Seek U.S. Leadership for Lasting Peace

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in discussions focused on the role of U.S. leadership in negotiating a peaceful resolution for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The discussion emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts for a permanent ceasefire under the guidance of the U.S. president.

In a recent diplomatic interaction, Germany's outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the significance of U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership in negotiations to end the prolonged conflict between Kyiv and Russia. This discussion underscores the pivotal role of the U.S. in stabilizing the region.

According to a German government spokesperson, both leaders concurred on the critical necessity of President Trump's involvement in brokering a swift ceasefire and establishing enduring peace in Ukraine. Following the talks, Zelenskiy expressed on social media his commitment to a robust dialogue regarding future security frameworks with Scholz, aiming for sustained tranquility.

Amid the dialogue, Zelenskiy reaffirmed his enthusiasm to collaborate under U.S. leadership, aspiring for peace, following the halting of military aid by Washington. Zelenskiy characterized the efforts as achievable with coordinated actions, aiming not just for a temporary truce but a conclusive end to hostilities. Scholz echoed Germany's steadfast support for Ukraine in this endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

