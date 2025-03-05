Left Menu

Suspended for Speaking Facts: The Abu Azmi Controversy

Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi was suspended from the budget session over comments on Aurangzeb. His son, Farhan Azmi, criticized the suspension, highlighting political motives. Azmi's remarks were deemed objectionable, leading to his suspension by Speaker Rahul Narwekar, although Azmi expressed willingness to retract his statement for the session's functionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:07 IST
Abu Azmi's son Farhan Azmi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farhan Azmi, son of suspended Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi, has expressed dismay over his father's exclusion from the state's budget session, claiming it was due to 'speaking facts.' Farhan argues that the suspension followed Abu Azmi's factual comments concerning historical figures mentioned in IAS and IPS questionnaires.

The suspension, executed by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, came after Abu Azmi's remarks about Mughal emperor Aurangzeb were deemed offensive. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil stated that Azmi's comments undermined the dignity of the House, thus leading to his removal for the session's duration.

Abu Azmi sparked controversy by suggesting Aurangzeb was not a harsh ruler and that his conflicts with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were administrative rather than communal. Despite the uproar, Azmi expressed readiness to retract his statements to allow the assembly to proceed smoothly during the budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

