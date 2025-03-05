Left Menu

Mozambique's Political Turmoil: Tensions Escalate Amid Violent Protests

Mozambican police opened fire on opposition supporters in Maputo, injuring one during a protest. This unrest follows President Chapo's agreement with political parties, excluding opposition leader Mondlane, to revise electoral laws. Analysts and human rights groups question the agreement's potential to stabilize Mozambique amid ongoing protests.

Mozambican police fired on supporters of opposition leader Venancio Mondlane in Maputo, resulting in injuries during a protest march, as reported by Portuguese news agency Lusa.

This demonstration occurred hours before President Daniel Chapo was scheduled to sign an agreement with various political factions aimed at resolving extended protests over his contested election victory.

While Mondlane came second in the presidential vote, he has been notably excluded from the recent negotiations, casting doubt on the agreement's influence on the political landscape of the resource-rich Southern African nation.

A police spokesperson confirmed the dispersal of marchers but refrained from providing further details. Mondlane was witnessed in a live Facebook broadcast amidst the demonstration, which ended abruptly with the sound of gunfire.

Human Rights Watch confirmed at least 10 injuries inflicted by the police, raising concerns about stability in Mozambique. civil society group Plataforma Decide reports over 350 deaths since post-election demonstrations began.

Mondlane vowed continuation of anti-government protests, criticizing the agreement as being "without the people," amid allegations of vote-rigging in last year's election by Chapo's Frelimo party.

Frelimo dismisses electoral fraud accusations, maintaining its governance since 1975.

