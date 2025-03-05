Left Menu

Pensioners of Himachal govt threaten to launch agitation if pension not paid on time

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 22:03 IST
The pensioners of various government departments in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday staged a demonstration here and threatened to launch an agitation if their demands of timely payment of pension and clearance of other dues were not met.

The pensioners, who held demonstrations at Ambedkar Chowk under the banner of State Pensioners Sangh, alleged that the government was ''insensitive'' towards them and was ''victimising'' them.

The pensioners are not getting pension on time, their dues, including arrears and medical reimbursement bills, are not being paid, said Ghanshyam Sharma, vice president of the Sangh.

Some pensioners died as they could not get proper treatment for want of money as medical bills have not been cleared for the past two years, he alleged.

Meanwhile, the Drivers and Conductors Union of Himachal Roads Transport Corporation has threatened to go on war path after the talks between the union and HRTC vice chairman Ajay Verma remained inconclusive.

During the talks, the union leaders made it clear that they would adopt the path of agitation and future strategy would be chalked out shortly.

President of the union Man Singh said that no concrete assurance was given regarding payment of overtime dues of past 65 months, arrears of revised pay scales and other dues.

He said that if the government is not in a position to clear the entire liabilities, it must release Rs 59 crore as announced by the chief minister.

