Patnaik skips Biju Jayanti celebrations, slams BJP govt for changing Panchayati Raj Divas date

Amid the BJD accusing the BJP government in Odisha of attempting to erase former chief minister Biju Patnaik's legacy, the opposition party's president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday boycotted the state function celebrating his father's 109th birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the programme as the chief guest, while his two deputies were also present.

Two BJD MLAs from Bhubaneswar -- Ananta Narayan Jena and Susant Kumar Rout -- and Mayor Sulochana Das, also boycotted the function though former finance minister in the BJD government, Prafulla Ghadai, who was a close associate of Biju Patnaik, addressed the meeting as the chief speaker.

Addressing the function, Majhi urged all, including the BJD president, not to indulge in politics on an auspicious day like Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary.

''Biju Patnaik was a great son of Odisha and his birth anniversary should be observed above party lines. We had invited Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen babu, his party MLAs and the local mayor to the function today. But, none of them turned up. Had they been present, it would have given a different message to the people across the state,'' Majhi said.

''All of us know that Naveen babu does not attend public functions in the evening since 2020. Therefore, we expected that he would come to the assembly premises in the morning hours and pay floral tributes. But he did not turn up,'' Majhi said. Coming down heavily on the previous BJD government, Majhi alleged that though the regional party is named after the Biju Patnaik, they have utterly failed to build a ''developed Odisha'' as dreamt by the legendary leader.

''The Mohan Majhi government will certainly fulfill the dreams of Biju babu. We are working in that direction and will industrialise the state before 2036, besides empowering women,'' Majhi said.

He also announced that the BJP government will soon restart the Kalinga Cup Football tournament and provide funds for the regular conferment of the Unesco Kalinga Award given for popularising science across the world.

The chief minister said the Unesco award was set up by Biju Patnaik in 1952 and he was fond of word 'Kalinga'.

Majhi also dismissed Patnaik's allegation that action has not been taken against those involved in the breaking of Biju Patnaik's statue in Cuttack district.

''The police have arrested three persons involved in the vandalisation of Biju babu's statue. Naveen babu had earlier in the day alleged that none have been arrested in the case. He (Naveen) should not raise this issue on such an auspicious day. By raising the matter today, he is indulging in politics,'' Majhi said.

The chief minister said Biju Patnaik's life was ''source of inspiration'' for all, including him.

Later, speaking to reporters, Majhi, without taking the name of Patnaik or anybody else, said, ''Those who did not attend the Biju Patnaik Jayanti even after getting invitation from the government, have committed a sin.'' Biju Patnaik's state-level birth anniversary was held here amid protests by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members.

The party has also announced of holding a statewide agitation on March 6 against the state government's decision to ''delink'' Biju Patnaik from the Panchayati Raj Divas celebration from the former chief minister's birth anniversary. Patnaik, who attended his father's birthday celebrations at the BJD state headquarters, also did not, however, attend a statue garlanding function held on the Odisha assembly premises.

BJD's deputy leader in assembly, Prasanna Acharya, attended the function on behalf of Patnaik, the leader of opposition.

While accusing the state's BJP government of indulging in ''immature politics with small minds'', Patnaik also questioned the rationale behind changing a tradition of observing PR Divas on Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary that has been followed for over 30 years.

Patnaik said Odisha had been observing Panchayati Raj Divas on March 5 to mark Biju Patnaik's birthday. However, the BJP government has now stopped this practice and shifted the date of Panchayati Raj Divas to April 24.

''You (BJP government) can change the names of schemes, deface his (Biju babu's) statues, and change the dates of PR Day, but you cannot take away the love and affection that the people of Odisha have for Biju babu. He lives in their hearts. How will you change that?'' Patnaik said.

The BJD president, the younger son of Biju Patnaik, condemned recent incidents of vandalism against statues of his father. He said while the Panchayati Raj Divas was being observed on March 5 since 1993 in Odisha, it was first celebrated in the national level in 2010.

''What is the reason for such a decision (change of date)?'' Patnaik asked.

He asserted that these incidents have only strengthened the people's love and respect for Biju Patnaik.

Accusing the BJP government of attempting to erase Biju Patnaik's legacy, he asked, ''Can you shut down Paradip Port? Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Sunabeda? NTPC, Talcher? OUAT and NIT, Rourkela?'' Can the BJP government deny reservation for women in panchayat bodies, which was introduced by Biju Patnaik? he asked.

''Now, they are even trying to change the name of Biju Patnaik International Airport. Can you erase the fact that Biju babu was a freedom fighter who was jailed for Independence? This is nothing but immature politics and small-mindedness,'' he said.

Patnaik said, ''My father had a deep commitment to an empowered Panchayati Raj system.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)