Annamalai flags ED raids in TASMAC, accuses DMK regime of 'graft'

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Thursday alleged that running government companies as ''centres of commission'' has led to searches by the Enforcement Directorate in the premises of state-run liquor corporation, TASMAC. Chief Minister M K Stalin, when he was the opposition leader in 2016, had termed as humiliation the income tax raids in the residence of the then state chief secretary, during the AIADMK regime, Annamalai said.

Pointing to ED searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in TASMAC, including the purported role of its minister Senthil Balaji, the BJP leader wanted to know the reaction of the chief minister to these searches. ''The result of changing Tamil Nadu into a land of corruption and running government companies as centres of commission has today led to the level of ED searches in TASMAC,'' Annamalai alleged in a social media post. Sarcastically, he asked CM Stalin to see if he can divert attention by releasing a video of the benefits of the 2-language policy. Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), is the government run liquor corporation.

