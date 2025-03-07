Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump aide Witkoff says he is arranging talks with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 00:31 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said on Thursday he is in discussions with Ukraine for a peace agreement framework to end hostilities with Russia and that a meeting is planned next week with the Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia.

"We're now in discussions to coordinate a meeting with the Ukrainians," Witkoff told reporters at the White House. He said it would likely be in Riyadh or Jeddah. Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had acrimonious talks at the White House on February 28 but since then the two sides have resumed work on a revenue-sharing minerals deal.

At his speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Trump said he had received a letter from Zelenskiy in which the Ukrainian leader said he was "ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible." Referring to the Saudi Arabia meeting, Witkoff said, "I think the idea is to get down a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire as well."

