J-K: LoP Sunil Sharma expresses concern over "pro-Pakistan" remarks in Assembly, seeks action

Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader Sunil Sharma has expressed his concerns over remarks made by some of the members related to engaging in talks with Pakistan, comparing development situations in POJK and our Union Territory, and "glorifying" Pakistan. In a written letter to J-K Legislative Assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on March 6, LoP Sharma says, "I write to you in my capacity as the Leader of Opposition, deeply concerned about certain remarks being made on the floor of this august House. It has been observed that discussions within the Assembly are increasingly veering towards subjects such as engaging in talks with Pakistan, comparing the development situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) with that of our Union Territory, and, in some instances, even making remarks that could be construed as glorifying Pakistan."

The Leader of Opposition stated that such statements pose a serious challenge to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of our nation and are detrimental to the broader interests of Jammu and Kashmir and the country. LoP Sharma urged the Speaker to take action and ensure discussions that undermine national interests are curtailed. He further appealed the Speaker to expunge any words or remarks from the Assembly's official records if they are deemed unparliamentary, inflammatory, or prejudicial to national integrity.

The BJP leader further claimed that "patriotic statements" made in the interest of the nation are being expunged from the records and certain narratives that "favour or glorify Pakistan" are being allowed to remain on record. This came after J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday took potshots at the BJP members in assembly over some of the decisions of the party-led government at the Centre, saying it had divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, which is not how the then Maharaja Hari Singh shaped it.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also referred to a recent remark of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and asked who is stopping the BJP government from "bringing back" Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. "If we look at the legacy of Maharaja Sahab, what were the biggest things - Jammu and Kashmir state, what have you done to this...He gave it shape... one portion is in Pakistan occupation. On this, the Foreign Minister said that we will bring it back. Who stopped...have we ever said don't bring it back...Congress was targeted in speeches here (by BJP members) that you left this, that...tell us what was brought back during the Kargil War. That was an opportunity you should have brought back. You had a reason, Pakistan had attacked...should have done at that time...okay bring it back now," Omar Abdullah said.

The National Conference leader said that in the map of Jammu and Kashmir, one portion is under Pakistan occupation, but there is a portion under the illegal occupation of China as well. "Why is not talked of, when you bring back from that side, bring back that what is with China also," he said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at an event at Chatham House in London as part of his visit to the United Kingdom, referred to steps taken by the BJP-led government to usher speedy development including abrogation of Article 370, restoring growth and economic and holding elections which saw high turnout.

"In Kashmir, we have done a good job solving most of it. I think removing Article 370 was one step. Then, restoring growth, economic activity and social justice in Kashmir was step number two. Holding elections, which were done with a very high turnout, was step number three. I think the part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is on the illegal Pakistani occupation. When that's done, I assure you, Kashmir solved," he said in sharp response to a question. Pakistan has been in illegal occupation of approximately 78,000 sq km of Indian territory in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq km. of Indian territory in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Pakistan had illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in Shaksgam Valley from areas illegally occupied by Pakistan in Union Territory of Ladakh to China. (ANI)

