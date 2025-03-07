Left Menu

CM Siddaramaiah expresses gratitude to Karnataka people before presenting budget

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 11:56 IST
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday expressed his gratitude to the people of Karnataka for giving him an opportunity for the sixteenth time to present the budget.

He said he believed in the aspirations of Lord Buddha, 12th century AD social reformer Basaveshwara and Mahatma Gandhi and made efforts to take a step towards realising an equal society.

In a post on 'X', the chief minister said, ''Today, I am ready to present the 16th budget of my political career. I am grateful to all the people of Karnataka for giving me the opportunity to present the budget of this state sixteen times.'' ''Believing in the aspirations of Buddha, Basava, Gandhi and Ambedkar, and acting accordingly, we have made an effort to take a further step towards realising the dream of an equal society through this budget,'' he added.

Siddaramaiah said there is no doubt that this budget will be a beacon for the comprehensive development of the state for the next one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

