Karnataka's Bold Minority Welfare Initiatives: A Budget for Empowerment

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced diverse welfare schemes targeting minority communities in the Karnataka budget for 2025-26. Key initiatives include supporting simple marriages, educational reforms, and promoting entrepreneurship among minority youth. The budget has faced criticism from the BJP, labeling it a form of appeasement.

Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:00 IST
Karnataka's Bold Minority Welfare Initiatives: A Budget for Empowerment
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a series of welfare schemes aimed at boosting support for minorities as part of the Karnataka budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. Among these is a Rs 50,000 support for simple marriages and Rs 1,000 crore for the Minority Colony Development Programme.

The budget also focuses on educational advancements, introducing classes from pre-primary to PU in 250 Moulana Azad Model English Medium Schools with an initial allocation of Rs 100 crore. Additionally, 100 Urdu medium schools with high enrolment will be upgraded as part of a Rs 400 crore plan.

Several initiatives to promote minority entrepreneurship, protect Waqf properties, and support minority students have been outlined. However, the BJP has criticized these measures as appeasement, sparking debate over the intentions behind the budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

