Modi to Grace Mauritius National Day as Chief Guest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a significant diplomatic visit to Mauritius, scheduled for March 11-12, to partake in the island nation's National Day celebrations as the chief guest. This visit marks a strengthening of ties between the two nations, with special significance given to their historical and cultural connections.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Friday that alongside the Prime Minister, a contingent from the Indian defense forces will have a notable presence in the national festivities. Their participation underlines the defense collaboration and goodwill shared between India and Mauritius.

Invited by Mauritius's Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, Modi's participation in the celebrations underscores the burgeoning relationship, offering a platform for discussions on bilateral cooperation, economic growth, and shared strategic interests.

