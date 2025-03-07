Pakistan's Cabinet Gains Strength with New Portfolios
The Pakistan government has expanded its cabinet by allocating portfolios to 12 new members, increasing its size to 51. Key appointments include Hanif Abbasi for Railways and Mustafa Kamal for Health. This is the first major cabinet expansion since the government assumed power.
In a significant move, the Pakistan government has expanded its federal cabinet by appointing portfolios to 12 new members, pushing its total strength to 51. This marks the first major cabinet reshuffle since the current administration took office a year ago.
According to an official notification, several key appointments have been made. Hanif Abbasi has taken over as Minister for Railways, while Mustafa Kamal steps in as Minister for Health. Additional appointments include Sardar Yousaf for Religious Affairs and Shaza Fatima for Information Technology.
This expansion includes 30 ministers, nine ministers of state, four advisers, and eight special assistants to the prime minister. The recently sworn-in ministers had taken their oaths on February 27, but were only now assigned specific roles, reinvigorating the government's administrative structure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
