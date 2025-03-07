Left Menu

Pakistan's Cabinet Gains Strength with New Portfolios

The Pakistan government has expanded its cabinet by allocating portfolios to 12 new members, increasing its size to 51. Key appointments include Hanif Abbasi for Railways and Mustafa Kamal for Health. This is the first major cabinet expansion since the government assumed power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:48 IST
Pakistan's Cabinet Gains Strength with New Portfolios
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move, the Pakistan government has expanded its federal cabinet by appointing portfolios to 12 new members, pushing its total strength to 51. This marks the first major cabinet reshuffle since the current administration took office a year ago.

According to an official notification, several key appointments have been made. Hanif Abbasi has taken over as Minister for Railways, while Mustafa Kamal steps in as Minister for Health. Additional appointments include Sardar Yousaf for Religious Affairs and Shaza Fatima for Information Technology.

This expansion includes 30 ministers, nine ministers of state, four advisers, and eight special assistants to the prime minister. The recently sworn-in ministers had taken their oaths on February 27, but were only now assigned specific roles, reinvigorating the government's administrative structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025