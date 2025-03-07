Karnataka HC Quashes ED Summons Against CM's Wife and Urban Minister

The Karnataka High Court has delivered a significant ruling by annulling the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh related to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. Justice M Nagaprasanna's decision comes as a notable relief for the Karnataka leadership.

Parvathi and Minister Byrathi Suresh had previously moved the High Court seeking to cancel the ED's summons linked to the alleged MUDA scam. Meanwhile, the court also dismissed a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, asserting that since the Lokayukta was already investigating, another agency's involvement was unnecessary.

This development unfolds after Lokayukta SP Udesh submitted an extensive interim report, indicating the case as 'not actionable'. The report clarifies that allegations against the accused were either outside criminal inquiry's purview, civil in nature, or misinterpretations of law. Earlier notices had cited insufficient evidence to support scam claims.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar previously criticized the BJP and JDS, alleging political manipulation over the MUDA matter. Stating the accusations as baseless, Minister Priyank Kharge welcomed the Lokayukta's independent investigation and its findings, which reportedly vindicated CM Siddaramaiah from any speculative involvement or scam allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)