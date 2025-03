Polish PM's Strategic Discussions in Turkey

In a significant diplomatic move, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced plans to visit Turkey next week. The visit is aimed at discussing Ankara's increased involvement in regional security efforts, a crucial topic given the current geopolitical climate.

During the announcement, Tusk revealed his support for Poland's departure from international conventions prohibiting the use of antipersonnel landmines and cluster munitions. This stance marks a notable shift in Poland's defense strategy.

The discussions in Turkey are expected to cover a range of security issues, reflecting the importance of Turkey's strategic position in regional and global security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)