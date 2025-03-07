Trump's Nuclear Overture: A Call for Diplomacy with Iran
Donald Trump expressed a desire to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran, addressing a letter to its leadership. He emphasized diplomacy over military action, promoting a peaceful resolution. This comes after Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, with Russia offering mediation assistance.
U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a bold step, expressing his wish to forge a nuclear agreement with Iran. He sent a letter to Iranian leadership, showcasing a preference for diplomacy over military confrontation.
In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump called for negotiations, emphasizing, "I hope you're going to negotiate, because it's going to be a lot better for Iran." He highlighted two potential paths: reaching a deal or confronting the threat militarily.
The letter, seemingly addressed to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, illustrates Trump's cautious approach. This follows his 2018 departure from the multinational Iran nuclear deal. Meanwhile, Russia has offered to mediate, aiming for a peaceful resolution to nuclear tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
