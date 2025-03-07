Trump's Nuclear Overture: A Call for Diplomacy with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a bold step, expressing his wish to forge a nuclear agreement with Iran. He sent a letter to Iranian leadership, showcasing a preference for diplomacy over military confrontation.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump called for negotiations, emphasizing, "I hope you're going to negotiate, because it's going to be a lot better for Iran." He highlighted two potential paths: reaching a deal or confronting the threat militarily.

The letter, seemingly addressed to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, illustrates Trump's cautious approach. This follows his 2018 departure from the multinational Iran nuclear deal. Meanwhile, Russia has offered to mediate, aiming for a peaceful resolution to nuclear tensions.

