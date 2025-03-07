Tamil Nadu's Stand Against 'Hindi Colonialism'
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the Union Education Minister for threatening Hindi imposition in the state, declaring Tamil Nadu's resistance to 'Hindi colonialism'. He emphasized Tamil Nadu's educational progress without adopting the NEP and challenged the BJP's support for the three-language formula.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has strongly opposed what he terms as 'Hindi colonialism', comparing it to British colonialism. He accused Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of provoking the state with threats of Hindi imposition. Stalin made his views clear in a socially charged media post.
The Chief Minister emphasized Tamil Nadu's educational achievements, which he claims exceed the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP), dismissing its relevance to the state. He challenged the BJP to make the three-language formula a key issue in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Stalin highlighted the historical resistance of Tamil Nadu against Hindi imposition, asserting the state's leadership role in setting national precedents. He warned that the BJP's stance could become a political liability, recalling how opposition to Hindi unification has been a longstanding sentiment in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
