Delhi Cabinet to Discuss Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Implementation

The Delhi cabinet is set to meet on March 8 to discuss the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, providing Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women. AAP leader Gopal Rai criticized BJP for unfulfilled promises. CM Rekha Gupta emphasizes women's empowerment at International Women's Day celebrations, promoting the expansion of PMBJP Kendras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:57 IST
Delhi Cabinet to Discuss Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Implementation
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi cabinet is poised for a crucial meeting on March 8 to deliberate on the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, designed to offer financial aid of Rs 2,500 to women residing in the national capital. Unnamed sources confirmed the meeting, with expectations of an official announcement regarding the scheme at an event scheduled for tomorrow.

The move follows sharp criticism from Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi MLA Gopal Rai towards the Bharatiya Janata Party for not delivering on pre-election promises. Rai urged the ruling government to initiate the financial aid scheme aimed at benefiting the women of Delhi, maintaining pressure to meet the deadline of March 8 for disbursement to begin.

At the International Women's Day event, CM Rekha Gupta highlighted India's progress in women empowerment initiatives such as 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', advocating for further advancements under the 'Beti Badhao' mission. She reassured that the forthcoming budget will address public expectations, reinforcing the government's commitment to existing promises and expanding the reach of PMBJP Kendras as part of their governance agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

