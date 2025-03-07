Trump Sends Diplomatic Letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei
US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, encouraging negotiations over military actions. Trump expressed his preference for a nuclear deal. The comments were made on Fox Business News and reports followed from Iran's state media, although no confirmation from Khamenei was given.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump has revealed he sent a letter directly to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, urging for negotiations to prevent military conflict between the nations.
In an interview with Fox Business News, Trump expressed his desire for a peaceful resolution through a nuclear deal, noting that military action would be disastrous.
While the White House confirmed the letter's dispatch, Iran's state media reported on Trump's outreach without an official response from Khamenei, who remains silent on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- Khamenei
- diplomacy
- nuclear deal
- negotiation
- letter
- White House
- Fox Business
- IRNA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mineral Pact Negotiations Underway: Trump's Push for Ukraine Deal
Tragic Return: Bodies of Israeli Hostages Released Amidst Tense Ceasefire Negotiations
Russia's Path To Sanction Relief Through Negotiations
Peace Talks: Vance Supports Trump's Russian Negotiations
India's Zero-for-Zero Tariff Strategy: A Better Alternative to Trade Negotiations