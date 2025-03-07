Left Menu

Trump Sends Diplomatic Letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, encouraging negotiations over military actions. Trump expressed his preference for a nuclear deal. The comments were made on Fox Business News and reports followed from Iran's state media, although no confirmation from Khamenei was given.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:45 IST
Trump Sends Diplomatic Letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump has revealed he sent a letter directly to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, urging for negotiations to prevent military conflict between the nations.

In an interview with Fox Business News, Trump expressed his desire for a peaceful resolution through a nuclear deal, noting that military action would be disastrous.

While the White House confirmed the letter's dispatch, Iran's state media reported on Trump's outreach without an official response from Khamenei, who remains silent on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025