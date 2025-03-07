Trump Sends Diplomatic Letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

US President Donald Trump has revealed he sent a letter directly to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, urging for negotiations to prevent military conflict between the nations.

In an interview with Fox Business News, Trump expressed his desire for a peaceful resolution through a nuclear deal, noting that military action would be disastrous.

While the White House confirmed the letter's dispatch, Iran's state media reported on Trump's outreach without an official response from Khamenei, who remains silent on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)