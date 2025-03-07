Romanian Clash: Georgescu's Controversial Run Amid Election Chaos
Calin Georgescu, a pro-Russian far-right politician, has submitted his candidacy for Romania's rescheduled presidential election. Romania's highest court had earlier annulled the original election due to alleged Russian interference. Georgescu, a controversial figure under investigation, remains a leading choice in public opinion polls.
- Country:
- Romania
Calin Georgescu, the controversial far-right figure with pro-Russian ties, has filed his candidacy for Romania's rescheduled presidential election. The original election was annulled by the highest court over allegations of Russian interference, which Moscow has denied.
U.S. administration officials have criticized the election's cancellation as suppression of political rights, while Georgescu's supporters rallied, chanting for him. Georgescu emphasized shared values with the Trump administration, asserting that attempts to block his candidacy wouldn't succeed, as global eyes turn towards Romania.
If accepted, Georgescu's candidacy may face legal challenges. Under investigation for multiple charges, including fascist organization membership, Georgescu remains a popular choice in opinion polls, praised past fascist leaders, and voiced admiration for Trump and Putin.
