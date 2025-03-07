Left Menu

Romanian Clash: Georgescu's Controversial Run Amid Election Chaos

Calin Georgescu, a pro-Russian far-right politician, has submitted his candidacy for Romania's rescheduled presidential election. Romania's highest court had earlier annulled the original election due to alleged Russian interference. Georgescu, a controversial figure under investigation, remains a leading choice in public opinion polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:20 IST
Romanian Clash: Georgescu's Controversial Run Amid Election Chaos
Calin Georgescu
  • Country:
  • Romania

Calin Georgescu, the controversial far-right figure with pro-Russian ties, has filed his candidacy for Romania's rescheduled presidential election. The original election was annulled by the highest court over allegations of Russian interference, which Moscow has denied.

U.S. administration officials have criticized the election's cancellation as suppression of political rights, while Georgescu's supporters rallied, chanting for him. Georgescu emphasized shared values with the Trump administration, asserting that attempts to block his candidacy wouldn't succeed, as global eyes turn towards Romania.

If accepted, Georgescu's candidacy may face legal challenges. Under investigation for multiple charges, including fascist organization membership, Georgescu remains a popular choice in opinion polls, praised past fascist leaders, and voiced admiration for Trump and Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025