Delhi's Environmental Strides and Women's Empowerment at the Forefront

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa met with LG Vinai Kumar Saxena to tackle environmental issues. The government is committed to addressing pollution and Yamuna conditions. Meanwhile, Delhi plans financial aid for women through the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana amidst criticism from the AAP regarding BJP's unfulfilled election promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:22 IST
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards tackling environmental challenges, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa held a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Friday. Key topics included pollution, waste management, and improving the state of the Yamuna river. Sirsa described the discussions as 'detailed and positive,' highlighting the Delhi government's commitment to solving these critical issues.

Sirsa, addressing queries about the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations on the delayed implementation of the BJP's Rs 2,500 aid for women, remarked that AAP should be more concerned about executing promises in regions where they govern, like Punjab. The Delhi cabinet is expected to convene on March 8 to deliberate on the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a proposed scheme aiming to provide Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women in the capital. Sources indicated an announcement is anticipated at a forthcoming event.

The discussion gains momentum after AAP leader Gopal Rai called out BJP for not upholding its electoral promises. Critically, he urged the Delhi government to action the financial aid program for women. Marking International Women's Day, CM Rekha Gupta emphasized India's progress under initiatives like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and pointed towards the essential role women play across various sectors in 'Beti Badhao,' while urging action beyond symbolic gestures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

