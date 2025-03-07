Naga Babu Enters Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections

In a significant political move, Janasena leader K Nagendra Rao, popularly known as Naga Babu, has officially entered the race for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections. The event marks an important step for Janasena, which is part of the ruling NDA alliance in the state.

The Election Commission has recently notified the biennial elections for five MLC seats. The election process, which involves MLAs casting their votes, is set to take place on March 20. Confirming his participation, an official press release from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer stated that Naga Babu filed his nomination papers on March 7.

Naga Babu, known for his dual roles as a general secretary of Janasena and a television show judge, follows in the footsteps of his younger brother, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. With this nomination, Naga Babu aims to strengthen Janasena's influence in the state's legislative processes.

