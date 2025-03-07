BJP Success in Northeast: Rijiju Highlights Decade of Progress
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress for its inefficacy over 65 years, contrasting it with BJP's achievements in the Northeast in the past decade. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Rijiju emphasized the flourishing relationship between BJP and regional parties, alongside infrastructural and developmental advancements in the region.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a strong jab at the Congress Party's longstanding failures, particularly in the Northeast region, at the India Today Conclave on Friday. He asserted that what Congress couldn't achieve in 65 years, the BJP has accomplished within a decade, attributing this success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.
Speaking alongside India Today TV Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai, Rijiju remarked on the North-East Democratic Alliance's strategy, noting the BJP's approach of fostering, rather than overshadowing, regional parties. He highlighted that regional entities trust Prime Minister Modi's leadership, citing the alliance's role in allowing regional ideologies to flourish under BJP protection.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also praised Modi's infrastructure initiatives, revealing future connectivity projects and addressing environmental concerns. Meanwhile, Rijiju discussed the ongoing Manipur violence, stressing Modi's commitment to peace through dialogue, highlighting the central government's hands-on approach in addressing region-specific challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Northeast
- India
- Modi
- development
- Rijiju
- Congress
- regional parties
- Sikkim
- Manipur
ALSO READ
Economic Growth vs. Poverty Segregation: Viet Nam’s Development Challenge
Punjab Congress to Introduce New Faces in 2027 Assembly Polls
Assam Unrest: Congress MP's Attack Sparks Political Outcry
Reviving Congress: Harshwardhan Sapkal's 'Do-or-Die' Mission
Mayawati Hits Back: Congress Criticized for Being BJP's 'B Team' in Delhi Polls